Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Financial Contrast

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM – Get Rating) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Quantum Materials alerts:

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quantum Materials and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals 19.31% 0.28% 0.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Materials and Pure Energy Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A Pure Energy Minerals $200,000.00 88.34 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quantum Materials and Pure Energy Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pure Energy Minerals beats Quantum Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials (Get Rating)

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

About Pure Energy Minerals (Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.