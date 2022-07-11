Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $19.17

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $18.29. Quanterix shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 458 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $663.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.
Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
