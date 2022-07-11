Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $19.17

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $18.29. Quanterix shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 458 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $663.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 562,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $11,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

