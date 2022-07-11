ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.11. 264,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,111,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $91,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $136,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.