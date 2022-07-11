ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 503,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,331,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,376,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

