Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Prologis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.