Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.63) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

LON:POLY opened at GBX 192 ($2.33) on Thursday. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,630 ($19.74). The company has a market cap of £909.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 539.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.