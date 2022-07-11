Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
POLA stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.
Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
