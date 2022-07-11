Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POLA stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.