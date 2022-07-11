Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

PLRX stock traded up $10.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 957,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,402. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $689.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

