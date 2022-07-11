Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $98.50 million and $225,096.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00282667 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00075517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00076199 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,185,400 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

