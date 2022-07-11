Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $177.03. 38,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

