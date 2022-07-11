Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.