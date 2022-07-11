Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $60.80

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.80, but opened at $58.17. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 172,625 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after purchasing an additional 967,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

