PetroTal Corp. (TSE:TAL.V) Director Sells C$2,809,080.00 in Stock

PetroTal Corp. (TSE:TAL.V – Get Rating) Director Manuel Pablo Zuniga Pflucker sold 6,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$2,809,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,135 shares in the company, valued at C$1,924,688.67.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal (Get Rating)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.