PetroDollar (XPD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.00

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $553,841.49 and approximately $36.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

