Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Up to $41.10

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $41.97. Perrigo shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 2,919 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

