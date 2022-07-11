Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 7,113 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,001. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

