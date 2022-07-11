Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $219.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,780. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

