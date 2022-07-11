Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $31.51. 275,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,396,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $253.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

