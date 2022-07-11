Perennial Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 755.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 25,048 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,567. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

