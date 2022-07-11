Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $40.22. 213,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,131,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

