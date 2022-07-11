Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.49. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.