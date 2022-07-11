Peanut Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Peanut has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $134,707.84 and $389,902.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,727.09 or 0.99966434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.