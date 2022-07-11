Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Lowered to $33.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.18. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.