Parkgene 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,854.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,465.22 or 1.00002011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene Coin Profile

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

