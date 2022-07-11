Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $329.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $335.00 to $329.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $346.69.

PH stock opened at $248.04 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

