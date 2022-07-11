Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$38.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.05.

Several research firms have commented on POU. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.18, for a total value of C$341,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,893 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,246.06. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,096. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,436.

POU stock opened at C$28.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

