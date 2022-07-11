Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 199 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,379. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

