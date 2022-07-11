Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $226,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.67. 213,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,536,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

