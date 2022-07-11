Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.4% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,229. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.91 and its 200 day moving average is $468.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

