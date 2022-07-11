PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Cowen

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.21.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PACCAR by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 303.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.