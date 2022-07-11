Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $81.00 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $78.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 24.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

