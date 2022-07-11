Ormeus Ecosystem Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $22,315.48 and $12.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

