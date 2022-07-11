Origin Sport (ORS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,057.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $71,057.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

