Origin Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $294,992.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.32 million and approximately $294,992.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00118097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033243 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

