Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

