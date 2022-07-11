Opsens (OPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 14th. Analysts expect Opsens to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.25 million.

Shares of Opsens stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$2.26. 9,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.78 million and a P/E ratio of -38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.40. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$3.74.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 price target for the company.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

