Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTNR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,655,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.