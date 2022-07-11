ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $55.05. 57,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,177. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.