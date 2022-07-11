OMG Network Price Tops $1.83 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00008887 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $256.71 million and approximately $32.13 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00215026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000322 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

