O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.12% of O-I Glass worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

