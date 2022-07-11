NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 318,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,739,734 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.98.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research reduced their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $416,567,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
