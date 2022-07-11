NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 318,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,739,734 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research reduced their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Get NU alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $416,567,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.