NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. NOW has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.68.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NOW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in NOW by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 937,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

