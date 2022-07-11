Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.26. Novonix shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 54.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Novonix alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.