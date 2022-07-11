Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) were down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.67 and last traded at $68.77. Approximately 154,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,694,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

