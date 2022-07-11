Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) were down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.67 and last traded at $68.77. Approximately 154,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,694,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
