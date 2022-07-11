Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.75

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.78, with a volume of 24053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.14.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

