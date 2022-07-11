nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515 on Major Exchanges

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00122807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

