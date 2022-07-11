Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 79500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 126,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$53,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,933,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,692,129.64. Also, Director Keyvan Salehi bought 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$322,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $228,540.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

