New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $1,570,500.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00.

Shares of NEWR opened at $56.33 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.91.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 138,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 89,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

