New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $1,570,500.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00.
- On Friday, May 20th, Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00.
- On Friday, May 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00.
Shares of NEWR opened at $56.33 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.91.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,964,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 138,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 89,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
