New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.01

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 65684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,465,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 132.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,821,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

