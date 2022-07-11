Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $295.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.31. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

